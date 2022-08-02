Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Newbury Street Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newbury Street Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 81,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 284,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

