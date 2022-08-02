Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

