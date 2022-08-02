Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 406.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.39) to €5.80 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.67) to €6.00 ($6.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

