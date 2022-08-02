Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
Nomad Royalty Stock Up 0.6 %
Nomad Royalty Company Profile
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
