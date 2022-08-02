Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.81. 824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.
Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.