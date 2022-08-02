Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.81. 824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

