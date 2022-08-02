Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.45. 237,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 209,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Nuvve Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

In related news, CFO David Robson purchased 10,250 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $56,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at $173,806.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,438.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Robson acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $56,785.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,806.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,930 shares of company stock worth $232,264 and sold 128,113 shares worth $875,726. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nuvve by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 390,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.