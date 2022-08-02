Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.45. 237,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 209,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.38.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nuvve by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 390,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
