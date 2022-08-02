Ocumetics Technology (OTCMKTS:MYND) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Ocumetics Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Rating) fell 15.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17. 481,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 185,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.
Ocumetics Technology Stock Down 15.2 %
Ocumetics Technology Company Profile
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocumetics Technology (MYND)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ocumetics Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocumetics Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.