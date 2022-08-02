Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $4.85. Omeros shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 695,780 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $282.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Omeros by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 170,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.