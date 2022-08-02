OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) versus Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Critical Comparison

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telos and OMNIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $242.43 million 2.22 -$43.13 million ($0.66) -12.00 OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.71 -$13.36 million ($1.94) -3.81

OMNIQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMNIQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Telos has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telos and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -18.82% -25.86% -18.77% OMNIQ -14.78% -1,824.74% -19.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telos and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 2 4 0 2.67 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telos presently has a consensus target price of $17.21, indicating a potential upside of 117.35%. OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.69%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Summary

Telos beats OMNIQ on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

