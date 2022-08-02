ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 197,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,807,622 shares.The stock last traded at $66.25 and had previously closed at $66.78.

The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

