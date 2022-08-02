Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison Buys 29,829 Shares

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Rating) insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison purchased 29,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £1,789.74 ($2,193.04).
Ondo InsurTech Stock Up 22.7 %
Shares of ONDO stock opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.40 ($0.16).
Ondo InsurTech Company Profile
