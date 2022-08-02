Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison Buys 29,829 Shares

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Rating) insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison purchased 29,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £1,789.74 ($2,193.04).

Ondo InsurTech Stock Up 22.7 %

Shares of ONDO stock opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.40 ($0.16).

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Spinnaker Acquisitions Plc operates in the B2B insurtech business. The company provides LeakBot system, a water security system that prevents small leaks from turning into insurance claims. Its LeakBot system enables household insurers to mitigate the cost of claims arising due to an escape of water.

