O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 7,145 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ORLY opened at $708.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

