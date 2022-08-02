Organogenesis (ORGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Organogenesis to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Organogenesis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Organogenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $736.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $321,072,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,382 shares in the company, valued at $424,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 846,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,592. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 1,086.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 943,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 303,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 175.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 42.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

