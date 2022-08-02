Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 644.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,424,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6,943.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 377,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 364,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 141,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.