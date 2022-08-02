Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC) Insider Andrew Impey Buys 10,000 Shares

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Impey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($41,171.43).

Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance

Pacific Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.89. Pacific Assets Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 286.32 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 376 ($4.61). The stock has a market cap of £398.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.90.

Get Pacific Assets Trust alerts:

Pacific Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pacific Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

