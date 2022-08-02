Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Papa John’s International worth $39,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -171.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

