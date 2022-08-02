Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PASG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Passage Bio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

