PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $5.83. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,233,987 shares of company stock worth $106,955,416. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

