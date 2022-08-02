PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

PBF opened at $32.52 on Monday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $5.83. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,233,987 shares of company stock worth $106,955,416 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

