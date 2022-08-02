PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Stock Price Down 4%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) shares fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. 210,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,014,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.