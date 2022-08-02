PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Stock Price Down 4%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) shares fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. 210,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,014,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Separately, StockNews.com cut PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
