Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.62. Approximately 120,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 132,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27.

Pernod Ricard Announces Dividend

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2464 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.