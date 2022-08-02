Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,450,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 20,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

