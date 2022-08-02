Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 37,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.7% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 123,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.12.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

