Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.57 and traded as high as C$14.41. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 760,310 shares.

PEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3864645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total transaction of C$237,347.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,234,702.95. In other news, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$25,551.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$237,347.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,234,702.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $407,300 and have sold 207,787 shares worth $3,098,427.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

