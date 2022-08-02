Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.61 on Monday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

