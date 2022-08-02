PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0.2%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.59. 54 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.