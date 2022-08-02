PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 37,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.