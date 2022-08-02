Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $5.04. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 8,331 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

