Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Prada Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

