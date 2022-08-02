Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.40.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,048,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

