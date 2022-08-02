Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Principal Financial Group Price Performance
Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
