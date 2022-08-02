Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Trading Up 0.1%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.57. Approximately 3,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 89,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.

