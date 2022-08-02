ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Daniel ONeill bought 500,000 shares of ProCook Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £175,000 ($214,434.51).

ProCook Group Trading Up 2.2 %

LON:PROC opened at GBX 35.35 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.36. ProCook Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 166 ($2.03).

ProCook Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. ProCook Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About ProCook Group

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

