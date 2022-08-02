PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. PROS has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.38.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PROS will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PROS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

