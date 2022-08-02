ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Shares Down 1.8%

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $52.74. 1,879,160 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52.

