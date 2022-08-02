ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.07

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.07 and traded as high as $24.40. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 8,497,196 shares.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

