ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 72,254 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42.

