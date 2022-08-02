Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 6,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 42,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $248 million, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.03.
Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
