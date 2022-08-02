Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,579.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.28) to GBX 1,685 ($20.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.67) to GBX 1,687 ($20.67) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,475 ($18.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.77) to GBX 1,375 ($16.85) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.06) to GBX 1,665 ($20.40) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUK opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. Prudential has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

