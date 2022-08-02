Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,579.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.28) to GBX 1,685 ($20.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.67) to GBX 1,687 ($20.67) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,475 ($18.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.77) to GBX 1,375 ($16.85) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.06) to GBX 1,665 ($20.40) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of Prudential
Prudential Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of PUK opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. Prudential has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.