PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

