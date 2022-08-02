PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PubMatic Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
