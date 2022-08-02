PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 54,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 128,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 160.05% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PyroGenesis Canada

About PyroGenesis Canada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.