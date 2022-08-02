PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 54,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 128,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 160.05% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PyroGenesis Canada
About PyroGenesis Canada
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PyroGenesis Canada (PYR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.