QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.07% of QCR worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $4,839,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 34,192 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCR stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.99.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

QCRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of QCR in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

QCR Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.