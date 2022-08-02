Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) Insider Andy Morrison Purchases 700,000 Shares

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating) insider Andy Morrison bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,577.38).

Quadrise Fuels International Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LON:QFI opened at GBX 1.53 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £21.46 million and a PE ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

