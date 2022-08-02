Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

