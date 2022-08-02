Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.14.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $97.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 242.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.