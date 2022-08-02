Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.23 on Monday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,838,000 after acquiring an additional 149,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,666,000 after buying an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,746,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,313,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,973,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

