Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.23 on Monday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.13.
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
