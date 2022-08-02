ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.28

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $6.50. ReneSola shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 925,709 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOL. Raymond James dropped their target price on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $414.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReneSola

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 92,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $410,692.01. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,749,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480,546.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 344,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,638 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of ReneSola

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 131,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ReneSola by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.