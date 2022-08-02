Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $2,576,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.