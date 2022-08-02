Reviewing Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) & Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, meaning that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 1 1 2 0 2.25 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Green Brick Partners and Second Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.62%. Given Green Brick Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Second Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $1.40 billion 0.93 $190.21 million $4.41 6.08 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 14.46% 27.96% 16.17% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities. As of December 31,2021, the company owns or controls approximately 28,600 home sites in Dallas-Forth Worth, Atlanta metropolitan areas, and the Treasure Coast, Florida market. The company sells its homes through sales representatives and independent realtors. Green Brick Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Second Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.