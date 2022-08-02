Reviewing Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mazda Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

This table compares Mazda Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.20 $725.86 million $0.57 7.55 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 2.58% 8.38% 3.52% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -103.18% -57.80%

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

